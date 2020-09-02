Advertisement

AMC theatre to reopen Thursday

The Oakwood Mall AMC theatre is on the list of 140 theatre’s set to re-open their doors for the first time since widespread closures in March.
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The AMC theatre at Oakwood Mall is on that list of locations across the country set to re-open their doors tomorrow for the first time since widespread closures in March.

Theatre employees have waited patiently... and it’s finally time to turn the lights and the popcorn machines back on.

With a company-wide “Safe & Clean” plan in place... the AMC theatre off Golf road has a number of safety measures in place for movie-goers, including a lower audience capacity and upgraded ventilation systems.

Guests are also required to wear masks throughout the film unless they’re eating or drinking.

The movie-chain has had several delays in phased re-openings because of the coronavirus outbreak and the lack of summer blockbusters.

Micon Cinema’s locations in both Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls opened in mid-June... playing a mix of classic and recently released films.

While the Micon Downtown Budget Theatre says it will stay closed until “Hollywood gives us movies.”

Both AMC and Micon say they’ll keep with $5 movie Tuesday’s as well as $5 concession snacks at AMC.

AMC employees say the only thing left to do before the credits roll is put sanitation stations in place.

The reopening of 70% of AMC’s theatre’s across the country lands on the same day that Christopher Nolan’s new movie “Tenet” hits theatres.

