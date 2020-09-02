Burnett County District Attorney: Officer-involved shooting justified

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Burnett County District Attorney announced that the officer involved in a St. Croix Falls shooting acted appropriately.

On Aug. 8, one man was killed after he was shot by an officer during an incident.

The St. Croix Falls Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a woman needing help at a local motel.

Officers arrived to the motel, a man was armed with a knife and refused to drop it. He then rushed an officer, leading an officer to shoot him. He died at the scene.

The District Attorney’s Office says “The shooting officer was authorized to use necessary and reasonable force, in this case, deadly force, to uphold the law and to defend himself and others. No criminal action or charges are recommended against the officer involve,”

