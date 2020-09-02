Eau Claire County sees first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in Wisconsin this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A female under the age of 18 in Eau Claire County is the first confirmed human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Wisconsin in 2020. This is only the fourth human case in the state since 1964.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed the testing on Wednesday. It is a rare, but potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. In Wisconsin, only three other human cases have been reported between 1964 and 2019. However, since the infection can be so severe, and since EEE virus is known to be circulating in Wisconsin, residents and visitors anywhere in the state should be vigilant in preventing mosquito bites.

The state announced last week that horses in three northwestern Wisconsin counties were infected with the virus. In Wisconsin, the last human case of EEE was reported in 2017. EEE can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire EEE virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread person to person or directly between animals and humans.

