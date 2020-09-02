Eau Claire County with 13 positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County has seen 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days after 13 positive test results were added on Wednesday. The county had 24 cases on Tuesday and combined with Wednesday, it is the largest two-day total for the county, The previous two-day high was 33 on few occasions in August.

Eau Claire County now has 838 total positive test results and 18,306 negative results. There are now 39 total hospitalizations with the addition of one on Wednesday. 757 cases are listed as recovered with 6 total deaths in the county.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.