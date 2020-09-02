Eau Claire Police Department warns of phone scam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A scammer is has been calling in the area claiming to be a local law enforcement officer. The person has been attempting to get personal information such as a social security number from victims or telling them to buy gift cards for them.

The Eau Claire Police Department wants to remind people that they will not ask for your Social Security numbers or ask for you to buy gift cards. If this does occur, hang up the phone.

If you there is a question whether you are talking to a real officer, the ECPD says you should ask what agency they work for and call that agency back directly.

