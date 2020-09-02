Hyde Center moves “Dinner on the Duncan” to drive thru setting

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The third annual “Dinner on the Duncan” hosted by the Hyde Center was canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions but that didn’t stop them from getting creative.

Event organizers have moved the event to be a drive-thru four-course dinner fundraiser.

The event includes a four-course dinner of an appetizer, salad with sweet cranberry vinaigrette, grilled pork tenderloin with sage and corn custard tart, fall vegetables and a sauteed apple over cinnamon caramel cake. Photos will also be taken on the bridge, but you are asked to wear masks.

The dinner costs $39 per meal and must be pre-ordered by Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

The pickup location will be the parking lot next to Duncan Creek near the Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge with scheduled times between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Two board members will be donating 50 meals to Heyde Center members and volunteers who are home-bound by illness or COVID-19 concerns as well as to fire and police departments.

