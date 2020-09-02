Advertisement

La Crosse Co. Health Dept. emphasizes wearing masks outside of household

COVID-19 in La Crosse County
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases with 141 in the last week for a total of 1,186 cases.

Saturday alone saw 39 new cases, which is the highest the county has seen in one day since the pandemic started.

The health department says it expects the increase to continue the next few weeks with college students returning. It says a significant amount of new cases were in the 20 to 29 age range who typically have more contacts and spread than other age ranges.

The department reminds the community to wear face coverings.

“Also, when you are with anyone outside your household. So, we do find a theme that people feel comfortable not wearing a face covering when they are around others that they know and that they trust, but that are not members of their household. When I think about Labor Day weekend coming up and maybe families getting together, it’s just really important to be reminded of the value of wearing that face covering, being outside in a gathering if you can be and keeping that distances,” said La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski.

