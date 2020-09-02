Local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, PTA treasurer charged with theft

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A treasurer for a local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troop has been charged in Eau Claire County court with three counts of theft. She is also the Sam Davey PTA treasurer.

Court records show Christine Busse, 36, has been charged with two counts of theft-business setting (>$10,000 - $100,000) and one county of theft- business setting (>$5,000-$10,000).

The criminal complaint says in February, Eau Claire Police were called to Royal Credit Union for a fraud case. 11 unauthorized transactions were found to be taken out from the Sam Davey PTA checking account. Nine of the 11 checks had been checks Busse allegedly made out to herself. Officers say the total amount of money Busse ended with was $13,100.

The Boy Scouts Pack 127 reported $4,000 missing, but were not sure on the exact amount gone.

The Sam Davey affiliated Girl Scout troop reported missing $10,873.67 in total.

Her signature bond has been set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court next in November.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.