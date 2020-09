ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A missing Buffalo County man was last seen in Alma.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Tristan Gumbert, 24, was last seen Aug. 29. He is believed to be heading to the Wasbasha/Kellogg area of Minnesota.

He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

