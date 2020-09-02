Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing Elisabeth Ageton, 30, who was last seen in the area of County Highway G.

Ageton was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, black leggings, gray Crocs and a two-tones gray stocking hat and a black scarf.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and is around 5 foot 7 inches.

