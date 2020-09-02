Advertisement

Online learning may lead to digital eye strain issues

Internet
Internet(WRDW)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A disturbing trend may be the result of kids doing most of their learning online.

It’s linked to the extra screen-time children are accumulating, causing adverse health effects as well as an uptick in visits just for digital eye strain, excess blinking, and other eye discomfort.

A nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire says to prevent negative side effects from screen time, children should follow the 20-20-20 rule.

“With every 20 minutes of screen time, you should take a 20 second break and look at something at least 20 feet away, so it adjusts your eye focus and gets you away from that,” said HSHS Sacred Heart Certified Nurse Educator Hannah Schroeder.

Schroeder also says having screens operating on a dark or night-time mode can help ease the amount of contrast a child’s eyes will take in.

