Pedestrian trapped under car in Sparta, sustained serious injuries

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A pedestrian was trapped under a car in Sparta on Wednesday. Serious injuries were reported to law enforcement.

Sparta Police say they were called to a pedestrian accident at South Water Street and West Wisconsin Street at 12 p.m. Officers and two witnesses were able to life the vehicle enough for the person to be pulled from under the vehicle.

The person was taken to a La Crosse hospital with serious injuries.

Officials will not be releasing names or ages at this time.

