Poll workers needed for November election

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, as election officials across Wisconsin are encouraging people to help during the November election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says for a November General Election, municipalities around the state need approximately 30,000 poll workers.

In the city of Eau Claire, that number is between 400 and 500 poll workers that are needed for a presidential election.

The number of poll workers in the April and August elections had been lower than usual this year, due to coronavirus concerns.

Poll workers are essential to holding elections across America.

Responsibilities range from issuing ballots, monitoring the voting equipment, or helping voters navigate their way through the process.

Poll workers are also paid for the day’s work, or can volunteer if they want.

Training before Nov. 3 is required to be offered by local clerks.

While the number of poll workers for previous elections this year has been low due to fears of the coronavirus, local clerks say they have a lot of precautions in place to keep poll workers safe.

“We have distancing marks at each polling location and then we have guards between the voter and the poll worker for those positions where they need to get closer than the six feet. And we are actually having more of those made for November because we are expecting to have to be able to set up more tables for registration and poll book tables to handle a larger number of voters,” explained Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl.

To be eligible to be a poll worker, you must be an eligible voter in the county which you are working, be able to read and write in English fluently, and not be on the ballot that election.

Anyone who is interested in being a poll worker for the November election can contact their local clerk or visit myvote.wi.gov.

