Second death related to COVID-19 in La Crosse County
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A second person has died from complications of COVID-19 in La Crosse County.
The La Crosse County Health Department says the male in his 70s had been hospitalized. He is the second county resident to die from COVID-19 complications.
The health department urges the community to stay home when sick, wear a mask and practice physical distancing.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.