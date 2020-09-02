Second death related to COVID-19 in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A second person has died from complications of COVID-19 in La Crosse County.

The La Crosse County Health Department says the male in his 70s had been hospitalized. He is the second county resident to die from COVID-19 complications.

The health department urges the community to stay home when sick, wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.