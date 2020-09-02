Advertisement

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Regis Girls Tennis

Eau Claire Regis vs. La Crosse Aquinas tennis.
Eau Claire Regis vs. La Crosse Aquinas tennis.(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With a win over Medford last night, the Eau Claire girls tennis team is now 6-0 to start the season and they credit their work in the off-season to their nice start.

“Definitely a lot of hard work over the winter and in the off-season”, says junior Sofie Merrick. “I know a lot of the girls took lessons and had programs to get better over the winter.”

“These girls put in a ton of time. It is a full year commitment in our program”, says head coach Kyle Seyer.

“These kids are playing three or four times a week. Maybe our start has been a little surprise to some and maybe to us as well, but these girls have put a lot of time in and we have seen the progression even since last year. "

Regis has been to WIAA State Team Tennis eight times since 2010, and this year’s squad wants to continue their legacy of excellence.

“It is definitely a little pressure”, says junior Maddie Metz. “It is really good what everybody else did, but it is also good to keep working towards that to make yourself better.”

“These younger girls see what the older girls have done to lead the way and they take over as leaders”, says Seyer. “It has been a nice transition and the kids know their rolls and know what the expectations are to be successful.”

After an uncertain off-season due to the pandemic, the girls are enjoying their chance to play.

“We didn’t know if we would have a season or not and we put in all the work in the off-season, so it is great that we had a season”, says Metz.

“Just to have the opportunity to play is exciting, especially after putting in all that work . Now that we get to show what we did over the winter”, says Merrick.

“These kids, they needed it and they prepared all summer like we were going to have a season, knowing we may not. They are taking advantage of every opportunity. We remind them everyday that it could be over at any second”, says Seyer.

And the Ramblers will look to stay undefeated when they take on Menomonie on Thursday.

