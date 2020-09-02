Tropical Storm Nana headed for Belize

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 215 miles (345 kilometers) east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh). The storm was moving at 16 mph (26 kmh) and was expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Here are the 11 AM EDT Key Messages for #Nana. For more see https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB. pic.twitter.com/UlFXUMri8c — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2020

Belize had issued a hurricane warning for its coastline. Nana was 145 miles (230 kilometers) east-northeast of the Honduran island of Roatan, a popular tourist destination.

Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala as the storm crosses the isthmus Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.