UWEC holds Chalk Walk event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - School begins Wednesday for students at UW-Eau Claire, and they’ll have some nice artwork to look at while they’re out on campus.

As part of Blugold Welcome, students helped chalk up the campus with positive messages for incoming freshmen.

The idea was to get the campus together, while socially distanced and outside, to help ease the stress that comes along with such an unusual year.

“I think it’s going to really brighten people’s spirits. There’s a lot of stress this year not only with starting classes but with the pandemic and everything and I think just being able to check out different spaces because they’re going to be outside more often than not right now with the nice weather,” said UWEC Events and Marketing Senior Coordinator Nicole Rindone.

This was the first year the UWEC campus has done the Chalk Walk. The artwork is located in the same place on campus where Chalk Fest takes place.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.