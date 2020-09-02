Advertisement

Wisconsin with 545 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

COVID-19 statistics in Wisconsin for Sept. 2nd
COVID-19 statistics in Wisconsin for Sept. 2nd(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After nearly 1,000 new cases on Tuesday, Wisconsin had 545 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

12 new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,142 in the state. 38 new hospitalizations were added as well.

89% of all cases are listed as recovered, with 7,831 negative test results being reported.

Tuesday’s 981 new cases was the highest total since August 14th, when 1,021 positive test results were reported.

