Criminal case filings increasing for Eau Claire Co. District Attorney’s office

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s office says the number of criminal case filings is on the rise.

That was a topic of discussion Wednesday afternoon before a joint committee meeting between the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee and the Finance and Budget committee in Eau Claire County.

Through the end of June, the Eau Claire County DA’s office filed more than 2,400 cases.

The office says with the increased workload, it’s anticipating a need for additional staff in the near future but says the current staff is doing a good job getting the job done.

“Despite COVID-19 sort of pumping the breaks on the criminal justice system, you will note that the case clearance rate is still exceptional. It’s above our benchmark 95 percent, sitting at 99 percent clearance through June of this year. I think that really says a lot about the attorney’s in this office,” said Eau Claire County District Attorney Office Manager Eric Huse.

The DA’s office manages four different programs.

General Criminal Prosecution, Victim Services, Diversion Programs, and Restitution.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.