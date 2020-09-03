Drug investigation leads to $36k, 400 vape cartridges and car

RIB LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Taylor County drug investigation led law enforcement to drug-related money, vape cartridges and even a car.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says Trinity Keiser open fired a AK-47 refile inside a residence of Rib Lake. This started a drug investigation.

Officials found a locked safe that included $36,963 in drug-related money, nearly 400 THC vape cartridges and a 2013 Ford Focus that is believed to be used in the commission of drug-trafficking from California to Wisconsin.

