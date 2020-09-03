Advertisement

Eau Claire City-County Health Department shares strategies for fall sports

Regis football 2017
Regis football 2017(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire is playing high-risk fall sports this year, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department sent out risk mitigation strategies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The recommendations also stem from WIAA guidance for sports such as football, volleyball, and cross country.

City-County Health Department Director Lieske Geise strongly recommends schools think twice about playing close contact sports, but for those who decide to, there are strategies.

“If high risk sports are played making sure there are few or no spectators involved ... Minimizing spread by not having multiple teams and multiple jurisdictions involved in one type of sporting event,” said Giese.

Giese also says the priority is having students, teachers, and coaches in school successfully, first.

“Even professional sporting teams are getting impacted drastically by high risk sports and the spread of disease, they have the luxury of regular testing and the luxury of really being quarantine away from anybody they’re being played with. In this community, the priority, the superintendents priority and my priority is that we have students and teacher and coaches able to be in school,” said Giese Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi says hair salon should apologize for ‘set-up’ visit

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

News

Criminal case filings increasing for Eau Claire Co. District Attorney’s office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s office says the number of criminal case filings is on the rise.

Sportscene

Jimmy Butler wins it at buzzer, Heat top Bucks 116-114

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler made two free throws with no time remaining and the Miami Heat wasted a six-point lead in the final seconds yet found a way to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-114 for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Homepage

Wheeler couple celebrates 70th anniversary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Dozens of cars filled with family and friends drove by the couple's Dunn County home in a parade.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

National

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75.

News

AMC theatre to reopen Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Movie-goers can head back to AMC Oakwood Mall Theatre with popcorn and mask in-hand beginning Thursday.

News

Nearly 100 Winona State students test COVID positive in first week back

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Since returning to campus, 97 Winona State students have tested positive for COVID-19-- causing a surge in Winona County.

News

Hyde Center moves “Dinner on the Duncan” to drive thru setting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The third annual “Dinner on the Duncan” hosted by the Hyde Center was canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions but that didn’t stop them from getting creative.

News

Wisconsin DOJ launches “SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT”

Updated: 6 hours ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety is launching the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT Resource Center