ECASD elementary students start in-person learning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - School districts in Western Wisconsin are transitioning kids back into the classroom all week long. Eau Claire elementary students will start in-person learning on Tuesday.

First and second grade students will continue to go to school 4 days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday). Third through fifth grade students will only go two days a week, with two days virtual. For all elementary students, Wednesday will be a virtual learning day while deep cleaning happens at the schools.

Robbins Elementary normally has around 500 students in the building but this year, about 100 of those students will be learning virtually. Students that will be in the classroom will see class sizes cut in half. They added 4 new teachers to make class sizes smaller and will only have 10-12 per classroom instead of a typical 20-25.

On the first day, teachers will be going over all the new procedures in place, including washing hands, keeping their distance and how to work their iPads for virtual learning.

