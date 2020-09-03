Advertisement

Health officials concerned over local surge in COVID cases before college starts

UWL will welcome back over 10,000 students to campus when classes start Tuesday, September 8.
UWL will welcome back over 10,000 students to campus when classes start Tuesday, September 8.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Last week, La Crosse County had 141 new COVID-19 cases with 39 alone on Saturday.

With numbers growing before local universities even start classes or move-in students, health officials are concerned.

The La Crosse County Health Department thought a surge of COVID cases may occur when UW-La Crosse students returned to campus.

However, one happened even earlier.

“I didn’t suspect it quite this soon,” said Jen Rombalski, La Crosse County Health Department director. “I do anticipate that we will see more cases before that begins to decline again.”

Rombalski says the number spiked even before Viterbo students started classes.

“We aren’t even fully testing everyone who have been moving in at the other campuses, so yeah it is concerning,” Rombalski added.

UWL is preparing to welcome more than 10,000 students back to campus.

The university saw how students returning to Winona State last week quickly led to nearly 100 cases.

“We need everyone and that means all the students, all the faculty, all the staff, administrators we all are going to have to wear our masks,” said Joe Gow, Chancellor of UWL. “We’re going to have to do social distancing, and perhaps most importantly and it’s going to be hard--we’re going to have to avoid getting together in groups.”

Gow says the school will be enforcing new policies.

“If we find somebody hosts a big event or party there’s going to be consequences there absolutely,” Gow added. “What those consequences will be, we’re still working that out.”

The university has online-only, hybrid and face-to-face classes to meet everyone’s comfort levels.

Additionally, no visitors will be allowed in residence halls.

Testing is available on-site for those with symptoms or those who’ve had close contact with a positive case.

“We report each morning to UW system officials in Madison and they’re keeping track of all the campuses and how much testing is being done, and what the tests are revealing, how much quarantine is being used,” Gow explained.

The school will collaborate with the UW system and county health department to determine if the school needs to switch to distanced learning at any point.

UWL students have been moving back into residence halls this week ahead of the first day of classes on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.

News

La Crosse investigation leads to largest seizure of fentanyl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse Police Department recently conducted two drug investigations that led law enforcement to $20,000 cash, fentanyl and the arrest of five people.

National Politics

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress, meets with Blake family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden is spending Thursday in Wisconsin, two days after President Donald Trump traveled to Kenosha.

News

Chadwick Boseman’s death brings attention to colon cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Knowing your risk for colon cancer and recognizing symptonms.

Latest News

News

Drug investigation leads to $36k, 400 vape cartridges and car

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Taylor County drug investigation led law enforcement to drug-related money, vape cartridges and even a car.

News

Winona County sees 26 new COVID cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Winona County Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers and the WI DHS give COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

Hello Wisconsin

USDA Secretary says 2nd Coronavirus Assistance Program is coming for farmers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

Hello Wisconsin

ECASD elementary students start in-person learning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Students that will be in the classroom will see class sizes cut in half.

National Politics

Pelosi says hair salon should apologize for ‘set-up’ visit

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.