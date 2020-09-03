Advertisement

Jimmy Butler wins it at buzzer, Heat top Bucks 116-114

Miami Heat's Jae Crowder (99) knocks the ball loose from Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), left, during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Miami Heat's Jae Crowder (99) knocks the ball loose from Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), left, during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Jimmy Butler made two free throws with no time remaining and the Miami Heat wasted a six-point lead in the final seconds yet found a way to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-114 for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Butler rattled in the first, which was the only one that mattered, then made the second for the final margin. He got fouled by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo with about a tenth of a second left on a jump shot from the left corner. Referees sent Butler to the line, with no one else on the lane, as some Heat teammates knelt at midcourt. Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks, who were down by six with 27 seconds left and tied it.

