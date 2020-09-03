La Crosse investigation leads to largest seizure of fentanyl

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department recently conducted two drug investigations that led law enforcement to $20,000 cash, fentanyl and the arrest of five people.

La Crosse PD says the fentanyl was 140 grams, which is the largest amount seized by the department.

Two investigations led police to conduct a search warrant on La Crescent Street where officers found fentanyl, ecstasy, THC, $20,010, a BMW sedan, Dodge Challenger, BMW SUV and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The fentanyl alone had a estimated street value of $28,000.

Frederick Moore, Lavon Liggins, Anthony Owens, Brittany Basley and Shana Huntington were all arrested by LCPD. A newborn baby was found in the home upon arrest and was placed with La Crosse County Child Protective Services

