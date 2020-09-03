WAGNER TAILS: Pepper and Ronan

DUNN & CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Pepper is special kitten, found as a stray. He came to the shelter with a condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which affects his balance.

Staff members at the Clark County Humane Society say he is otherwise a healthy kitten and the condition isn’t a big deal for Pepper. He just wobbles and tips over sometimes, especially when he’s playing. His condition won’t go away, but at just three months old, it may improve as he learns how to compensate for it.

Is your family the right pairing... or should we say the right salt to go with this Pepper?

Click here for a link to the adoption application.

Ronan is described as a fun and a playful guy! This 47 pound, two-year-old is originally from a shelter in Texas. Ronan came to the Dunn County Humane Society with some skin issues. He gets medicated baths several times a week to help.

After bath time, he wears shirts to help prevent him from getting a sunburn, but staff members at DCHS say his fur is starting to grow back nicely.

Ronan is excited for toys and loves to play, but he’s also a snuggle bug. He might do well with another dog in the home. However, it depends on the dog. He usually prefers a female friend.

Just look at the face, and see if you can you resist those baby blue eyes! Click here for a link to the adoption application.

