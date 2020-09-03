Wheeler couple celebrates 70th anniversary

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 70 years of marriage.

“4th of July in 1947 and the guy riding with me goes, ‘oh who’s that pretty little girl’ and he says ‘I’m going to take her home’ and I says no you aint. So I beat him to it,” said Eldon Stevens.

“But he didn’t take me home,” said Marilyn.

The secret to a long lasting relationship?

“I don’t know we’re just, we’ve been lucky. The good Lord’s been with us and we have been very lucky. We have a great family what more could you ask for,” said the Stevens.

While 90 year old Eldie and 88 year old Marilyn of Wheeler say it’s luck, their son Doug Stevens says his parents have been great role models for him and his siblings.

“Each one of us are in long term marriages and i think a lot of that has to do with following what mom and dad did and learning from them in different ways, how they handled adversity how they handled joy, “Doug said.

In his mind, the secret to their unique milestone;

“Family first has pretty much been our mantra our whole lives.”

Dozens of cars filled with family and friends drove by the couple’s Dunn County home in a parade.

They say they were not expecting this reaction.

“Wonderful, wonderful, can’t believe it,” said the Stevens.

Doug told WEAU,

“There are a lot of people out there who know them and love them.”

The Steven’s next move is to downsize, they will be leaving the home they have lived in for more than 60 years, however their family will still by their side.

