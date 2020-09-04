Advertisement

Altoona Lions Club & Ruby’s Pantry team up for ice cream giveaway

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Even though we crossed into meteorological fall this week, a taste of summer could still be found Thursday.

The Altoona Lions Club teamed up with Ruby’s Pantry to give out free cases of Halo Top Pops ice cream. The giveaways are being held at several locations, including this one in the parking lot at Sport Rider.

Drivers lined up to get their hands on the free treat. Altoona Lions Club District Governor Ronda Bierbrauer says this came about as a way for Ruby’s Pantry to unload 60 semi trucks full of ice cream without letting it go to waste.

“We want the ice cream to go. We don’t want it to be thrown away, but what an awesome way for Lions to serve their community but with free ice cream, to let him know we’re still here. We still serve, and we still care. We had a great turnout. Every turn out that we’ve done, people want this ice cream. It’s good ice cream. Nothing wrong with the ice cream. Halo changed their labels, so the ice cream had to go. They can have as many cases as they want, and when it’s gone, it’s gone,” said Bierbrauer.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

