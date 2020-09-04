Advertisement

Annual Corn-Soy Expo postponed until 2022, virtual sessions to come this year

Corn stalks seen in Upper Michigan.
Corn stalks seen in Upper Michigan.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The annual Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo has been postponed until 2022, but farmers will be able to participate in virtual learning sessions for free in the next few months.

The Wisconsin Soybean Program wrote in a news release that the online workshops will be led by industry experts and top researchers to provide new insight and advancements in the field.

Many of the workshops will also offer CCA credit opportunities for participants, the program continued. While registration for these sessions will be free, they will require online registration to hold a spot.

The program added that additional information about the RSVP process will be available in the next few months.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Roadway reminders for Labor Day travel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
AAA expects the majority of travelers this weekend will be hitting the road and driving to their destination.

News

Altoona Lions Club & Ruby’s Pantry team up for ice cream giveaway

Updated: 7 hours ago
Drivers lined up to get their hands on the free treat.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Lions Club Free Ice Cream Giveaway

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lions Club Free Ice Cream Giveaway

News

Regis Begins Sorting Out Details for Fall Sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
Regis Begins Sorting Out Details for Fall Sports

Latest News

News

Free School Meals for Students Extended

Updated: 8 hours ago
Free School Meals for Students Extended

News

Free school meals for students extended

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, between mid-March and Aug. 20 more than 31 million meals were served the students in the state.

News

UW Health: Diversity is key for vaccine trials

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The AstraZeneca vaccine study began on Tuesday, and the university is looking for 2,000 participants who will be either given a vaccine or a placebo.

SportScene 13

Regis Catholic Schools begin sorting out details for fall sports

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
High risk sports can begin practice Monday, and the first football games are planned for September 25.

News

Quarantine dorm in use at UWEC

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Phoebe Murray
UWEC has a dormitory turned quarantine facility for any students exposed to the coronavirus, and as classes began yesterday, it’s already seeing foot traffic.