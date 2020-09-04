Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club opening for after school programming

Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley
Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club in Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Black River Falls and Eau Claire will be opening on Sept. 8 for after school programming.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley says they have been working closely with health departments and school districts to ensure safety.

The program is available for students in grade 2 through grade 8 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The after-school membership costs $15 per child, or $30 per family for the school year. The membership includes programming, homework help, social emotional support, snack, meals each day and more.

There is also a alternate school-day program for kids on the days they are not in in-person school. This day-long program is in partnership with area school districts and offers staffing two days a week to help with virtual learning.

For more information or to register for Black River Falls, please call 715-284-4005.

For the Chippewa Falls location, please call 715-726-2065.

For the Menomonie location, please call 715-233-2540.

For the Eau Claire location, please call 715-855-0081.

