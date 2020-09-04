Chippewa County County Highway S/Q roundabout project completed

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Highway Department announced Friday that the County Highway and County Highway Q roundabout project is completed and now open.

Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelly says construction on the project started in early June and officially finished Thursday. The plan originally included turn lane improvements but neighbors expressed they wanted a roundabout.

Kelly says the intersection is busy during peak times and lots of students drive in that area for school.

The bridge near Highway Q is closed for construction right now and is being held up by the electric company, according to Kelly. He says they hope to start work on it again soon.

