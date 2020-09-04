Advertisement

Chippewa County County Highway S/Q roundabout project completed

(KBTX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Highway Department announced Friday that the County Highway and County Highway Q roundabout project is completed and now open.

Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelly says construction on the project started in early June and officially finished Thursday. The plan originally included turn lane improvements but neighbors expressed they wanted a roundabout.

Kelly says the intersection is busy during peak times and lots of students drive in that area for school.

The bridge near Highway Q is closed for construction right now and is being held up by the electric company, according to Kelly. He says they hope to start work on it again soon.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kamala Harris scheduled to visit Milwaukee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 7.

News

Classic at Hillcrest Greens resident turns 100 with “100 Yays for Fay” celebration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A resident at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens turned 100 on Aug. 29 and was celebrated with “100 Yays for Fay”.

News

Taylor County horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis Virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A horse in Taylor County has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, according to the Taylor County Health Department.

News

Boys & Girls Club opening for after school programming

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Boys & Girls Club in Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Black River Falls and Eau Claire will be opening on Sept. 8 for after school programming.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Roadway reminders for Labor Day travel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
AAA expects the majority of travelers this weekend will be hitting the road and driving to their destination.

News

Suspect identified after attempted robbery at Half Moon Beach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An attempted robbery took place at Half Moon Beach on Aug. 14 and law enforcement have identified the suspect.

Hello Wisconsin

Milk prices fall, again

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

Hello Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Maggie Geiger becomes cornhole legend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Dorchester's Maggie Geiger won three separate titles at the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 15.

News

More than one year after murders, visitation set for Diemel brothers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home has posted obituaries for Nick Diemel and Justin Diemel.

News

Altoona Lions Club & Ruby’s Pantry team up for ice cream giveaway

Updated: 17 hours ago
Drivers lined up to get their hands on the free treat.