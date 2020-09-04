Advertisement

Classic at Hillcrest Greens resident turns 100 with “100 Yays for Fay” celebration

100 yays for Fay
100 yays for Fay(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A resident at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens turned 100 on Aug. 29 and was celebrated with “100 Yays for Fay”.

Life Enrichment Supervisor Rachel Remes says resident Fay turned 100 recently and they had the idea to collect 100 birthday wishes from fellow residents and staff to celebrate her. When they collected all the “yays” they turned it into a wall display and a super sized card for her to keep.

Her family send over a large balcony banner and a huge cake.

Fay’s weekend was spent with patio visits from her friends and family and a special birthday lunch in the center’s restaurant.

