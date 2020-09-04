Colfax man found not guilty by mental disease and defect in homicide case

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Colfax man has been found not guilty by mental disease or defect in homicide trial.

Court records show Gary Styer, 51, pleaded not guilty in court Friday and the court accepted that plea and found him not guilty. Styer will be committed to the Department of Health Services for life.

Styer was originally charged with first degree intentional homicide- use of a dangerous weapon in the case of his father’s death. He told law enforcement that he killed his father as a result of years of emotional and physical abuse dating back to his childhood.

The autopsy report on the victim showed he suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.