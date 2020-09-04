Advertisement

Free school meals for students extended

USDA Extends Free Meals for Kids Through December 31, 2020
USDA Extends Free Meals for Kids Through December 31, 2020(WEAU)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it’s extending the summer meal program to give free school meals to kids until the end of the calendar year or until funding for the program runs out.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, between mid-March and Aug. 20 more than 31 million meals were served to students in the state.

Those meals were given out through federal programs, which are being extended a few more months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students across Wisconsin, and the nation, will get free school meals for at least a little while longer.

“I was extremely happy to hear the announcement. I guess I hoped there would be a little bit more time in between because it was literally the next morning but I’ll take it any way we can,” said ECASD Director of Food Nutrition Joshua Guckenberg.

On Monday, the USDA announced it was extending its summer meal program which provides the opportunity for all students to get free breakfast and/or lunches

“We’re seeing families are struggling in different areas, maybe they lost a job or they’re just getting their jobs back and if this can take one more stress out of their lives and help them it’s really a benefit to the kids and to the families,” said Menomonie School District Nutrition Director Michelle Kloser.

The free school meals are available at both the Menomonie and Eau Claire school districts for all students, both those who take classes in-person or virtually.

Under the program, the meals at no cost will last through Dec. 31 or until the funding for the program runs out.

“They are available for anyone 18 years of age or younger. So we have pick-up sites available at our secondary levels, which are our three middle schools and two high schools,” explained Guckenberg.

In Menomonie, Kloser says over the first three days of school each day has seen more meals be served.

“The food that we offer the kids is really good quality, high quality food. They get salads that are organic, romaine lettuce that’s local. We provide really healthy, nutritional meals which benefits the kids in the classroom,” she said.

The free meals are yet another change in a school year that is anything but normal.

In terms of food service at the Eau Claire Area School District, all meals will be pre-packaged, the cafeteria will be cleaned daily, and social distancing will be observed.

At ECASD, the meal pick up times at the five secondary schools are from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The district says a lot of questions remain on how the program will work, and are waiting on guidance from the state’s DPI.

For more information about your local district’s meal policy, reach out to their nutrition director.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13

Regis Catholic Schools begin sorting out details for fall sports

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
High risk sports can begin practice Monday, and the first football games are planned for September 25.

News

Quarantine dorm in use at UWEC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Phoebe Murray
UWEC has a dormitory turned quarantine facility for any students exposed to the coronavirus, and as classes began yesterday, it’s already seeing foot traffic.

News

Colon Cancer on the Rise in Younger People

Updated: 2 hours ago
Colon Cancer on the Rise in Younger People

News

Quarantine Dorm at UWEC

Updated: 2 hours ago
Quarantine Dorm at UWEC

Latest News

News

COVID Cases on College Campuses

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID Cases on College Campuses

News

Health officials concerned over local surge in COVID cases before college starts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
With numbers growing before local universities even start classes or move-in students, health officials are concerned.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.

News

La Crosse investigation leads to largest seizure of fentanyl

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse Police Department recently conducted two drug investigations that led law enforcement to $20,000 cash, fentanyl and the arrest of five people.

National Politics

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress, meets with Blake family

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden is spending Thursday in Wisconsin, two days after President Donald Trump traveled to Kenosha.

News

Chadwick Boseman’s death brings attention to colon cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Knowing your risk for colon cancer and recognizing symptonms.