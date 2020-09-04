Largest COVID-19 spread in Winona County in 18 to 24-year-olds

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU) - The Winona County Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the largest COVID-19 community spread is those in the 18 to 24-year-old range.

Since Aug. 27, the county has seen a total of 236 positive cases. 49 cases were age 15 to 19 and 143 were cases age 20 to 24.

The department stressed that it is important to remember the risk of exposure on Labor Day weekend.

