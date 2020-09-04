Advertisement

Local energy company pairs up with the American Red Cross, hosts blood drive

Red Cross blood drive. (WLUC photo)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This year has been a roller-coaster, and one local company wanted to do something good for the community.

Friday, B&B Electric partnered with the American Red Cross and hosted a blood drive.

Since the pandemic started, the company wanted to make positive impacts in the community and when they found out there was a significant need for blood donations, they knew what they had to do.

Ben Trachsel with B&B Electric says,  “We wanted to make positive impacts in the community and this was an area we saw that there was a shortage of blood donors and we had talked to the American Red Cross and they said if we hosted it that would be a great opportunity for them.”

There were 35 slots available for people to donate and 32 people signed up, half of which were B&B Electric employees.

