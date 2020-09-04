More than one year after murders, visitation set for Diemel brothers

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A visitation service has been announced for two Shawano County brothers who were killed on a farm in Missouri last July.

The Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home has posted obituaries for Nick Diemel and Justin Diemel.

The visitation is set to take place Sunday, Sept. 27, at Navarino Ball Diamond, W5173 State Hwy 156, Bonduel. The visitation starts at noon that day.

Obituaries say the brothers were living their dreams by operating Diemel’s Livestock.

“Nick loved to go hunting, fishing, and trapping with his dad, brothers, and sons. His dog, Kira, went with Nick everywhere in the truck until she was no longer able to. Nick always looked forward to the family gatherings and cooking on the grill. He was a very good provider to his family and loving father to his children, and good friend to many,” reads the obituary.

In memory of Nick Diemel Nicholas J.T. "Nick" Diemel, 34 of Navarino was taken, along with his baby brother, Justin,... Posted by Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home on Thursday, September 3, 2020

“Justin loved going on road trips with Taylor, and especially enjoyed hunting with her in the same stand for the past seven years. Hunting with his dad and brothers was also very important to him. He always agreed to every adventure that Taylor had planned for them,” reads the obituary.

In memory of Justin Diemel Justin M. Diemel, 24 of Navarino was taken, along with his big brother, Nick, from his... Posted by Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home on Thursday, September 3, 2020

How to share donations, memories and tributes for Nick Diemel: https://www.muehlboettcher.com/obituary/Nicholas-Diemel?fbclid=IwAR11XPROI-2bB5708jLj4PiVuMbggXu_5-2lqoqAF6xVuHJMeMF5RUek560

How to share donations, memories and tributes for Justin Diemel: https://www.muehlboettcher.com/obituary/Justin-Diemel?fbclid=IwAR3-jF-DmPxra3PbCv5gAyAkp-AvGD5A8tjv3oLOuCpJSV2Hc1r4CeI9D3M

It’s been more than one year since the Diemels disappeared while trying to collect a debt from a Missouri man who fed and sold cattle for the Diemel livestock business.

On July 21, the Diemels rented a truck and traveled to a farm in Braymer, Mo. They intended to collect on a $250,000 debt from Garland “Joey” Nelson.

The Diemel brothers were due to return home to Shawano County in Wisconsin that day. Nick and Justin were never seen again.

Prosecutors have charged Nelson with two counts of murder. Reports state Missouri plans to seek the death penalty against Nelson.

“Based on the investigation, it is believed Nick and Justin Diemel never left the property after they arrived and were intentionally killed. It is believed Garland Joseph Nelson acted alone or in concert with others in committing the act of murder against both Nick and Justin Diemel,” reads an affidavit filed against Nelson.

The affidavit says at 11:45 a.m. that day, Nelson drove the Diemel brothers’ rental vehicle from his Braymer farm to a park-and-ride in Holt, Missouri. Nelson stated that he left the keys in the ignition and removed the Diemel brothers’ cell phones and tossed them along the roadway. He arranged for someone to pick him up and take him back to the farm.

The affidavit states remains were found in a 55-gallon barrel in a pole barn on the Nelson farm. The affidavit states Nelson admitted to burning the remains, crushing the burn barrels, and cleaning up blood in a barn.

A blood stain on Nelson’s clothing was a DNA match for Nick Diemel, according to the affidavit.

Remains were also found on a trailer on a ranch in Nebraska. A rancher had recently purchased the trailer from Missouri.

A neighbor described hearing the sound of multiple gunshots coming from the direction of the Nelson farm at about 11:15-to-11:30 on the morning of July 21. That’s the time Nelson admitted that the Diemels were on the property prior to Nelson driving their rental vehicle to Holt.

A fired 30-30 caliber cartridge was found in Nelson’s clothing.

30-30 caliber ammunition was found in Nelson’s vehicle. Nelson was in possession of a 30-30 caliber rifle.

In addition to the murder charges, Nelson has been charged with Abandonment of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Nelson’s attorneys are asking for the court to dismiss the Abandonment of a Corpse charges. The defense has also opposed the state’s suggestion for a trial venue.

No trial date has been set for Nelson.

The Diemel family filed a wrongful death lawsuit. A judge approved a $2 million settlement for the family.

“The loss of Nick and Justin cannot be compensated monetarily. Money will not bring back Jack and Pam’s sons, Brandon and Eric’s brothers, Taylor’s best friend and soulmate, my husband or the father to my children. There will forever be a void in our lives from these two souls no longer present,” reads a statement from Nick Diemel’s widow, Lisa.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.