Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in WI reported

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - 1,498 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the state from Thursday to Friday.

The total positive cases now stands at 79,345.

There now have been 1,210,203 negative tests.

5,110 probably causes are listed on the DHS website.

The death toll in the state is now at 1,153.

Eau Claire County data:

There are now 882 positive test results, an increase of 22.

An estimated 784 people have recovered.

A total of 18,487 negative tests have been reported.

Six people within the county have died.

40 people have ever been hospitalized.

