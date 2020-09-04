Quarantine dorm in use at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UWEC has a dormitory turned quarantine facility for any students exposed to the coronavirus, and as classes began yesterday, it’s already seeing foot traffic.

Fourteen students are in quarantine on campus and one student is in isolation at Putnam Hall.

According to Michael Knuth Communications Manager, quarantine is for students who may have had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 whereas isolation is for students who are symptomatic and awaiting test results or have already received positive test results.

Students can choose between isolating in a single dorm room or returning to their permanent address, but in the event that rooms at Putnam Hall fill, on-campus residents would take precedence over student’s who live off-campus.

If they opt to remain on-campus for the 14-day quarantine, students will be provided with basic furniture and bed accommodations.

They will receive daily food deliveries and wellness checks until cleared to return to their homes whether that is on or off campus.

With a capacity for 120 students Quincy Chapman Director of Housing and Residence Life says they lucked out with the space.

“We actually had an advantage coming into the year in that we had a building that otherwise would have gone offline for renovation…but because of last spring’s COVID situation we’re unable to continue with that renovation so that gave us some space and some elbow room to be able to create a quarantine hall

Chapman’s department makes up one of several areas on campus that will observe and report the number of cases to a new transparent dashboard for the Eau Claire community and says the University of Wisconsin has asked all branches for the first report sometime next week.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.