Advertisement

Quarantine dorm in use at UWEC

Classes are back in session and colleges across the country are opting for in-person learning, which has led to a jump in coronavirus cases.
By Duncan Goldberg and Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UWEC has a dormitory turned quarantine facility for any students exposed to the coronavirus, and as classes began yesterday, it’s already seeing foot traffic.

Fourteen students are in quarantine on campus and one student is in isolation at Putnam Hall.

According to Michael Knuth Communications Manager, quarantine is for students who may have had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 whereas isolation is for students who are symptomatic and awaiting test results or have already received positive test results.

Students can choose between isolating in a single dorm room or returning to their permanent address, but in the event that rooms at Putnam Hall fill, on-campus residents would take precedence over student’s who live off-campus.

If they opt to remain on-campus for the 14-day quarantine, students will be provided with basic furniture and bed accommodations.

They will receive daily food deliveries and wellness checks until cleared to return to their homes whether that is on or off campus.

With a capacity for 120 students Quincy Chapman Director of Housing and Residence Life says they lucked out with the space.

“We actually had an advantage coming into the year in that we had a building that otherwise would have gone offline for renovation…but because of last spring’s COVID situation we’re unable to continue with that renovation so that gave us some space and some elbow room to be able to create a quarantine hall

Chapman’s department makes up one of several areas on campus that will observe and report the number of cases to a new transparent dashboard for the Eau Claire community and says the University of Wisconsin has asked all branches for the first report sometime next week.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colon Cancer on the Rise in Younger People

Updated: 1 hour ago
Colon Cancer on the Rise in Younger People

News

Quarantine Dorm at UWEC

Updated: 1 hour ago
Quarantine Dorm at UWEC

News

COVID Cases on College Campuses

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID Cases on College Campuses

News

Health officials concerned over local surge in COVID cases before college starts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
With numbers growing before local universities even start classes or move-in students, health officials are concerned.

Latest News

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.

News

La Crosse investigation leads to largest seizure of fentanyl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse Police Department recently conducted two drug investigations that led law enforcement to $20,000 cash, fentanyl and the arrest of five people.

National Politics

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress, meets with Blake family

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden is spending Thursday in Wisconsin, two days after President Donald Trump traveled to Kenosha.

News

Chadwick Boseman’s death brings attention to colon cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Knowing your risk for colon cancer and recognizing symptonms.

News

Drug investigation leads to $36K, 400 vape cartridges and car

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Taylor County drug investigation led law enforcement to drug-related money, vape cartridges and even a car.

News

Winona County sees 26 new COVID cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Winona County Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.