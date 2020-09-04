Advertisement

Regis Catholic Schools begin sorting out details for fall sports

Regis Volleyball, 2019
Regis Volleyball, 2019(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire is officially one of 257 schools in Wisconsin set to play football this fall. The other Eau Claire schools, North and Memorial, are included in the 121 programs waiting until spring to play.

Although the Eau Claire City-County Health Department advises schools to ‘think twice’ about playing this fall, Regis’ principal Paul Pedersen says he’s thankful for the health department’s guidance and instruction as the school navigates practices beginning next week.

While many athletes and families are excited that Regis is playing this fall, there are many tough decisions still needing to be made by administrators including Pedersen.

“Our athletic director and our coaches have these very detailed sports specific guidelines from the WIAA that will be implemented and if we can’t do that right then we’d be foolish to start talking about a game,” said Pedersen.

Practices for high-risk sports begin next week.

However, Pedersen says the school doesn’t have answers yet on spectator limitations, how to travel the team safely, or who potential competitors may be.

Wednesday, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese addressed the risk of playing.

“Some schools and individuals are choosing to participate is high risk sports despite the fact that these are extremely risky. Because of that we yesterday, provided recommendations to a variety of stakeholders on how to mitigate risk for players, coaches and staff in those sports,” said Giese.

Examples include not switching benches between sets for volleyball, eliminating the coin toss and no shaking hands after games.

If schools such as Regis are unable to safely start or complete their season this fall, the WIAA will allow their participation in the alternate spring season under specific circumstances.

“We are going to play on and do it as safe as we can and at some point if we can’t then we respect that. Everybody has to respect COVID-19,” said Pedersen.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

Jimmy Butler wins it at buzzer, Heat top Bucks 116-114

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler made two free throws with no time remaining and the Miami Heat wasted a six-point lead in the final seconds yet found a way to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-114 for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

SportScene 13 Spotlight

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Regis Girls Tennis

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
With a win over Medford last night, the Eau Claire girls tennis team is now 6-0 to start the season.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 1st

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Regis girls tennis looks to continue their great start to the season as they take on Medford.

Sports

SportScene 13 for Sept. 1st

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT
|

Latest News

Sportscene

Arcia’s pinch hit in 8th lifts Brewers over Pirates 6-5

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Sportscene

Butler scores 40, Heat top Bucks 115-104 for 1-0 series lead

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 40 points, Goran Dragic added 27 and the Miami Heat clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Friday, August 28th

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
The Big Ten starts making plans for a return to the football field and in prep girls tennis Altoona hosts Onalaska Lutheran.

Sportscene

Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1.

News

Minnesota Twins game with Detroit Tigers postponed

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game with the Detroit Tigers as part of social justice protests.

News

NHL to postpone playoff games

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
According to multiple reports, the NHL will postpone all playoff games today in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.