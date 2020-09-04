Advertisement

Roadway reminders for Labor Day travel

(WJRT)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The unofficial end to summer has arrived. The upcoming Labor Day holiday and three day weekend, means additional traffic.

AAA expects the majority of travelers this weekend will be hitting the road and driving to their destination. According to AAA, gas prices will be the lowest drivers have seen the last 4 years on Labor Day. The national average is $2.23 per gallon which is 35 cents per gallon less than what drivers paid last Labor Day.

If you and your family plan to take advantage of low gas prices and hit the road this weekend, here are a few things to keep in mind. Plan your stops along the route as some destinations and businesses might have adjusted hours due to the pandemic. Pack your own food and water to reduce trips to the store, and don’t forget to pack your cleaning supplies.

While actually out on the road, the Wisconsin State Patrol is asking drivers to have patience this weekend. There are still several active construction zones across the state that could slow up traffic. When you see flashing lights remember to move over or at least slow down while passing. If there is an emergency with your vehicle, the State Patrol says to remain inside your car and buckled up until help arrives.

As always, while behind the wheel reduce distractions, buckle up and have a safe holiday weekend.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Altoona Lions Club & Ruby’s Pantry team up for ice cream giveaway

Updated: 7 hours ago
Drivers lined up to get their hands on the free treat.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Lions Club Free Ice Cream Giveaway

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lions Club Free Ice Cream Giveaway

News

Regis Begins Sorting Out Details for Fall Sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
Regis Begins Sorting Out Details for Fall Sports

Latest News

News

Free School Meals for Students Extended

Updated: 8 hours ago
Free School Meals for Students Extended

News

Annual Corn-Soy Expo postponed until 2022, virtual sessions to come this year

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The annual Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo has been postponed until 2022, but farmers will be able to participate in virtual learning sessions for free in the next few months.

News

Free school meals for students extended

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, between mid-March and Aug. 20 more than 31 million meals were served the students in the state.

News

UW Health: Diversity is key for vaccine trials

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The AstraZeneca vaccine study began on Tuesday, and the university is looking for 2,000 participants who will be either given a vaccine or a placebo.

SportScene 13

Regis Catholic Schools begin sorting out details for fall sports

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
High risk sports can begin practice Monday, and the first football games are planned for September 25.

News

Quarantine dorm in use at UWEC

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Phoebe Murray
UWEC has a dormitory turned quarantine facility for any students exposed to the coronavirus, and as classes began yesterday, it’s already seeing foot traffic.