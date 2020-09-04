Roadway reminders for Labor Day travel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The unofficial end to summer has arrived. The upcoming Labor Day holiday and three day weekend, means additional traffic.

AAA expects the majority of travelers this weekend will be hitting the road and driving to their destination. According to AAA, gas prices will be the lowest drivers have seen the last 4 years on Labor Day. The national average is $2.23 per gallon which is 35 cents per gallon less than what drivers paid last Labor Day.

If you and your family plan to take advantage of low gas prices and hit the road this weekend, here are a few things to keep in mind. Plan your stops along the route as some destinations and businesses might have adjusted hours due to the pandemic. Pack your own food and water to reduce trips to the store, and don’t forget to pack your cleaning supplies.

While actually out on the road, the Wisconsin State Patrol is asking drivers to have patience this weekend. There are still several active construction zones across the state that could slow up traffic. When you see flashing lights remember to move over or at least slow down while passing. If there is an emergency with your vehicle, the State Patrol says to remain inside your car and buckled up until help arrives.

As always, while behind the wheel reduce distractions, buckle up and have a safe holiday weekend.

