Suspect identified after attempted robbery at Half Moon Beach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An attempted robbery took place at Half Moon Beach on Aug. 14 and law enforcement have identified the suspect.

Eau Claire Police say they have identified James Robinson, 43, as the suspect on the attempted crime. Officers interviewed him on Aug. 24 and arrested him for attempted robbery, felony bail jumping and a probation hold.

On Aug. 14, officers talked to a juvenile female and her friend who said a male approached them and made small talk before leaving. As the two females were walking to the car, the male came back and told the victims to stand against the car and put their hands behind their backs.

They say he demanded the car keys but they refused and got into the car and drove away.

Police say they were able to identify Robinson as the male suspect through statements he made to the victims, clothing, physical description and public cameras. When identified, officers learned he was currently in the Eau Claire County Jail for an unrelated offense.

