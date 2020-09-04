Taylor County horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis Virus

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A horse in Taylor County has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, according to the Taylor County Health Department.

The EEE virus is spread to humans, horses and other animals through infected mosquitoes. The first confirmed human case of EEE this year happened in Eau Claire County this month.

Signs of EEE in humans include fever, headache, chills and vomiting. Although many people may not get sick when infected with EEE.

Signs of EEE in horses include depression, loss of appetite, drooping eyelids and lower lip, blindness, paralysis and death.

Taylor County residents are asked to be vigilant in preventing mosquito bites as EEE is known to be currently circulating in Taylor County.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.