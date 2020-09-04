Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Maggie Geiger becomes cornhole legend

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you call it bags or cornhole, Dorchester’s Maggie Geiger is better than you. Well, maybe not, but let’s just say the odds are not in your favor.

Geiger recently went on an historic run at the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) World Championships of Cornhole 15 in South Carolina. Geiger won Women’s Player of the Year, the Women’s Singles Championship, and the Women’s Doubles Championship.

“After being on the mainstage last year, and getting all the nerves worked out, I kind of knew what to expect. I think that’s what made the difference this year. I had been there before and I knew what was coming,” Geiger said.

Maggie’s first taste of global competition came at the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 14 in Las Vegas in 2019. She competed in multiple events, but went on a memorable run in mixed doubles with her dad as her partner. The pair eventually lost in the championship match.

Maggie carried that momentum into 2020 and established herself as one of the best in the world. When competition started at the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 15 in South Carolina, she separated herself from the field.

“It feels real good. I had a lot of people reach out to me that play cornhole around Wisconsin cheering me on. There’s not a big drive for cornhole in Wisconsin, so it’s nice,” Maggie added.

Defending her titles will not be easy. Geiger recently broke her throwing elbow when she fell at home. However, she remains confident that she’ll be back soon, and ready to compete.

