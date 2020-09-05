COVID-19 case confirmed at South Middle School

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has confirmed a case of COVID-19 out of South Middle School.

The health department is working with the district according to health department director Lieske Giese.

In the letter sent to parents and students on Friday, the health department says the school will be cleaned and disinfected and that anyone who closely interacted with the COVID positive individual would be notified and told to quarantine for 14 days.

The health department says the positive individual will not be allowed back into school until the health department deems them to no longer be infectious.

