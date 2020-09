ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Altoona and Festival Foods will celebrate the end of summer with fireworks tonight beginning at 9:00 p.m.

If you are not able to watch the fireworks outside, they can be streamed live on the City of Altoona Facebook Page.

Cinder City Park will not be open for viewing.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.