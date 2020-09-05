Advertisement

Foul mouth: Brewers feed off coach’s ejection, beat Indians

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1.

Burnes didn’t allow an earned run and only three hits to the offensively inconsistent Indians. The right-hander recently returned to the rotation after a three-game relief stint. Hiura added a two-run homer in the seventh as the Brewers won the opener of a five-game trip and broke the tie in the all-time series between the clubs.

Milwaukee is 208-207 against Cleveland. The Indians have scored two runs or less in 18 of 38 games.

