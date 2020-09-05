Advertisement

Green Bay Packers cut down to 53-man roster

Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Bay Packers have their initial 53-man roster which includes releasing the following players:

  • CB DaShaun Amos (duh-SHON AY-miss)
  • LB Krys Barnes
  • TE Evan Baylis
  • WR Reggie Begelton (BEG-ul-tin)
  • S Henry Black
  • T Cody Conway
  • RB Damarea Crockett (duh-mar-ee-ay)
  • LB Tipa Galeai (tee-puh nah-lee-eye)
  • C Jake Hanson
  • G Zack Johnson
  • WR Jake Kumerow (KOO-mer-o)
  • T John Leglue (luh-glew)
  • T/G Alex Light
  • FB John Lovett (love-it)
  • DL Willington Previlon (PREV-ih-lahn)
  • LB Greg Roberts
  • CB Stanford Samuels
  • LB Delontae Scott
  • WR Darrius Shepherd
  • WR Malik Turner
  • RB Dexter Williams
  • LB Tim Williams

The team has placed LB Curtis Bolton on reserve/physically unable to perform, placed G Simon Stepaniak (step-uh-nack) and RB Patrick Taylor on reserve/non-football injury, and waived/injured DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

Nate Stanley cut by the Minnesota Vikings

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
According to multiple reports, former Menomonie High School graduate, Nate Stanley, has been cut by the Minnesota Vikings.

Sportscene

Foul mouth: Brewers feed off coach’s ejection, beat Indians

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1.

Sportscene

Twins win 3-2 in extra innings, sweep Tigers in doubleheader

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marwin Gonzalez singled home Willians Astudillo in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 and sweep Friday’s doubleheader.

Sportscene

Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By AP
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA’s best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept.

Latest News

Sportscene

Sportscene 13 for Thursday, September 3rd

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Sportscene 13 for Thursday, September 3rd.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 3rd

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Prep tennis action as Eau Claire Regis looks to stay undefeated facing Menomonie, while Chippewa Falls hosts Hudson.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Thursday, Sept. 3rd

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|

SportScene 13

Regis Catholic Schools begin sorting out details for fall sports

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
High risk sports can begin practice Monday, and the first football games are planned for September 25.

Sportscene

Jimmy Butler wins it at buzzer, Heat top Bucks 116-114

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler made two free throws with no time remaining and the Miami Heat wasted a six-point lead in the final seconds yet found a way to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-114 for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

SportScene 13 Spotlight

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Regis Girls Tennis

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
With a win over Medford last night, the Eau Claire girls tennis team is now 6-0 to start the season.