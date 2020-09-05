Green Bay Packers cut down to 53-man roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Bay Packers have their initial 53-man roster which includes releasing the following players:

CB DaShaun Amos (duh-SHON AY-miss)

LB Krys Barnes

TE Evan Baylis

WR Reggie Begelton (BEG-ul-tin)

S Henry Black

T Cody Conway

RB Damarea Crockett (duh-mar-ee-ay)

LB Tipa Galeai (tee-puh nah-lee-eye)

C Jake Hanson

G Zack Johnson

WR Jake Kumerow (KOO-mer-o)

T John Leglue (luh-glew)

T/G Alex Light

FB John Lovett (love-it)

DL Willington Previlon (PREV-ih-lahn)

LB Greg Roberts

CB Stanford Samuels

LB Delontae Scott

WR Darrius Shepherd

WR Malik Turner

RB Dexter Williams

LB Tim Williams

The team has placed LB Curtis Bolton on reserve/physically unable to perform, placed G Simon Stepaniak (step-uh-nack) and RB Patrick Taylor on reserve/non-football injury, and waived/injured DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.