Green Bay Packers cut down to 53-man roster
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Bay Packers have their initial 53-man roster which includes releasing the following players:
- CB DaShaun Amos (duh-SHON AY-miss)
- LB Krys Barnes
- TE Evan Baylis
- WR Reggie Begelton (BEG-ul-tin)
- S Henry Black
- T Cody Conway
- RB Damarea Crockett (duh-mar-ee-ay)
- LB Tipa Galeai (tee-puh nah-lee-eye)
- C Jake Hanson
- G Zack Johnson
- WR Jake Kumerow (KOO-mer-o)
- T John Leglue (luh-glew)
- T/G Alex Light
- FB John Lovett (love-it)
- DL Willington Previlon (PREV-ih-lahn)
- LB Greg Roberts
- CB Stanford Samuels
- LB Delontae Scott
- WR Darrius Shepherd
- WR Malik Turner
- RB Dexter Williams
- LB Tim Williams
The team has placed LB Curtis Bolton on reserve/physically unable to perform, placed G Simon Stepaniak (step-uh-nack) and RB Patrick Taylor on reserve/non-football injury, and waived/injured DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland.
