Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks

Miami Heat's Jae Crowder (99), Jimmy Butler (22) and Bam Adebayo (13) celebrate as they run up the court in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after a basket in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By AP
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA’s best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept.

Miami’s stunning run through the NBA playoffs continued Friday night, with Butler scoring 30 points and the Heat putting together a dominant fourth-quarter rally to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-100. The Heat outscored Milwaukee 40-13 in the fourth quarter -- the biggest such final-quarter margin in NBA playoff history -- to take a 3-0 series lead.

No team in NBA history has ever successfully rallied from a 3-0 deficit. Brook Lopez had 22 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 for Milwaukee.

