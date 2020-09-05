Advertisement

Increased traffic expected over Labor Day weekend

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the unofficial end of summer as millions of Americans will travel this Labor Day weekend, many of them by car.

More people itching to get outside and less people eager to hop on a plane during the COVID-19 pandemic could make for very busy roadways during this Labor Day weekend.

Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol say holiday weekends are always the busiest for them, as they work to keep the roadways safe for people traveling.

While actually out on the road, the Wisconsin State Patrol is asking drivers to have patience this weekend.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there are still several active construction zones across the state that could slow up traffic.

When you see flashing lights remember to move over or at least slow down while passing.

State Patrol also says that enforcement will be stepping up its presence looking for drivers who are under the influence this holiday weekend.

“We are always looking for impaired drivers or any kind of driving behavior that would be a serious hazard for any of the motorists that are on the roads. But we are going to be conducting our drive sober or get pulled over mobilization. Local law enforcement, state patrol, and deputies will be on high alert looking for any kind of impaired drivers or any kind of dangerous behaviors that would put anybody at risk,” said Trooper Al Christian.

AAA also says that the national gas price is at $2.23, which is the lowest over Labor Day in the last four years.

In Wisconsin, that average price is even lower sitting right now at $2.06.

Troopers also say Friday night and Sunday night and Monday morning are the busiest times on the road.

